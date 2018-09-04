Why it matters: Virtual reality hasn't caught on with the masses as quickly as some had hoped. By welcoming Oculus Rift users to its marketplace, HTC may be realizing that the only way for the genre to move forward is through unity.

HTC’s Viveport VR store and subscription service on Tuesday opened its doors to an unlikely guest: owners of the rival Oculus Rift headset.

HTC launched Viveport as a marketplace for VR games and apps in 2016. The following April, the company rolled out a subscription service that allows members to download up to five titles per month.

Viveport was initially seen as a differentiator, a way for HTC to drive hardware sales through the curation of software. Having seemingly milked that angle for long enough, HTC is now interested in expanding the offering in hopes of generating additional revenue from Rift owners.

HTC notes that Viveport currently offers more than 1,400 VR titles with 500 available through its $8.99 per month subscription service although at launch, only 200 titles have been tested to be compatible with the Oculus Rift.

From now through September 16, Rift and Vive owners can take advantage of the Best in Both Worlds promotion to get additional free titles to keep forever. The breakdown is as follows for three-month, six-month and 12-month plans:

3-Month Plan ($19.99): Get Shooty Fruity to keep forever for free (Over $39 in value)

6-Month Plan ($39.99): Get Everest VR + Shooty Fruity to keep forever for free (Over $74 in value)

12-Month Plan ($79.99): Get Final Soccer VR + Everest VR + Shooty Fruity + Guns'n'Stories: Bulletproof VR (Over $154 in value)