Bottom line: Blizzard's 12th BlizzCon can be enjoyed from anywhere with the purchase of a virtual ticket that grants behind-the-scenes and live streaming access as well as plenty of other perks.

BlizzCon, a celebration of Blizzard Entertainment’s games, esports and the communities that pump life into them, is less than two months away but the harsh reality is that most of the company’s fans won’t be able to travel to California in early November to take in the festivities in person.

The BlizzCon Virtual Ticket affords a wealth of goodies and access leading up to and during the event. In addition to live streaming access to every panel and stage at BlizzCon (plus the closing festivities), buyers will be able to participate in the BlizzCon Build-a-Panel polls to help shape the panel they want to see at BlizzCon.

You’ll also get loads of commemorative in-game items starting with a legendary skin for Overwatch’s Sombra based on the Demon Hunter class from Diablo III.

What’s more, Virtual Ticket holders will receive a $10 discount on this year’s Goody Bag, access to the pre-show video series, access to the BlizzCon 2017 archives and early access to BlizzCon merchandise.

BlizzCon 2018 takes place November 2-3 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, although the action technically gets started a week earlier on October 25 with esports competition during opening week at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles in Burbank, California.

The BlizzCon Virtual Ticket is available to buy now (or as a gift) for $49.99.