The big picture: Samsung's Note 9 flagship is less than a month old and the foldable Galaxy X probably won't be shown until later this year. That leaves a few other possibilities for what this device could be and considering media won't be on hand, it's probably nothing too major.

Samsung on Friday posted a public invitation to A Galaxy Event 2018 scheduled for October 11 that’ll stream live on the company’s website. There aren’t a ton of details to go on but here’s what we know at this hour plus some predictions on what we might see at the event.

Samsung says its newest Galaxy device (singular, not plural) will deliver more ways for users to express themselves than ever before. “Capture the fun with Samsung as the company celebrates the launch of a new device with A Galaxy Event on October 11, 2018.”

The event’s central tagline reads “4X fun.”

Recent rumors have suggested Samsung is working on a device with four rear-facing cameras. 4X the fun certainly plays into the narrative of a phone with four cameras.

Samsung is also labeling this as “A Galaxy Event,” perhaps suggesting this could be a Galaxy A-series / mid-range device. Samsung used the “unpacked” branding in the post but only as a tag. This fits into the narrative that Samsung is revamping its mobile strategy to bring new features to mid-range devices before debuting them on flagships.

It’s also entirely possible that this isn’t a phone at all (the invite says “device,” not specifically “smartphone”). Perhaps it’s a refreshed version of the massive Galaxy View tablet?

There’s a slight possibility that it could be the long-rumored Galaxy “X” foldable device although considering this appears to just be an online presentation (no press involved), that doesn’t seem likely. Then again, maybe Samsung wouldn’t want the press on hand to inspect a prototype up close.