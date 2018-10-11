Cleaning your house is now easier than ever before. With the latest visionary robotic technology, the Samsung POWERbot Star Wars Robot Vacuum is the future of household cleaning. Say goodbye to cleaning chores forever with this intelligent robot vacuum that can avoid obstacles and clean corners.

The Samsung POWERbot Star Wars Robot Vacuum is more than just your typical vacuum cleaning. Featuring Visionary Mapping technology with a FullView Sensor, the POWERbot can map the layout of your house to optimize cleaning. This vacuum is able to avoid common obstacles like chair legs and doors. It even boasts 20 times more suction power than its predecessor, and can automatically adjust the amount of suction based on type of surface.

To make this robot vacuum even better, Samsung has added your favorite Star Wars sound effects in response to control commands. Get the Samsung POWERbot Star Wars Robot Vacuum today for just $372, which is 46% off the original price.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.