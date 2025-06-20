Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
The greatest improvement in Arrow Lake is its power efficiency, which was expected, though we'd hoped for stronger gaming performance. The 265K is more efficient than the 285K and is comparable to the 12- and 16-core Ryzen models, excluding those with 3D V-Cache like the 7950X3D.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent application performance, beats Ryzen 9 9900X
- Solid pricing, given the performance
- Excellent DDR5 RAM support
Reviewers Didn't Like
- High price for a "7"-positioned CPU
- Gaming performance lower than expected, slower than Raptor Lake
- New motherboard and DDR5 RAM required