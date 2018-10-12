The big picture: It's a pivotal time for the Call of Duty series. Following years of franchise fatigue, Treyarch has shaken up the formula this year by ditching the single-player campaign and adding a battle royale mode. Will the changes be enough to propel CoD back to the top?

Black Ops 4 has finally arrived for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC as the first Call of Duty game without a traditional single-player campaign. If you’re still on the fence (and understandably so given the cornucopia of highly anticipated games launching this holiday season), perhaps Treyarch’s latest trailers will help sway your decision one way or the other.

The trailers cover Blackout, Call of Duty’s first foray into the popular battle royale genre, and Zombies, the established cooperative multiplayer mode where teams fend of wave after wave of incoming zombies.

The Blackout trailer looks outright chaotic and should be a nice change of pace for those that might have grown tired of Fortnite’s cartoonish graphics and long since moved on from PUBG. Only time will tell if Activision / Treyarch can successfully break into the top tier of the battle royale category but it looks like they have a solid foundation to build on.

The Blood of the Dead trailer, meanwhile, depicts a typical Zombies arena – dark and dangerous. It may be the same thing you’ve grown accustomed to but it sure looks good doing it.

Those considering the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box Edition (the top-tier collector’s edition) may want to check out IGN’s recently published unboxing video. While the contents of the box aren’t truly a mystery (they're readily available in the item description), you do get to see what each item looks like in the flesh.

Is it worth the $199.99 asking price? That’s for you to decide.