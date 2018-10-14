Facepalm: The game is barely a few days old, but players have already discovered a way to trigger a 3rd person, unlocked camera. It’s a pretty big deal in the game’s tactical Blackout battle royale mode, but the developers have already stated that they’re aware of the problem and a fix is on its way.

Emotes, labelled as gestures in Black Ops 4, are amusing little character actions that a player can trigger. And while the game is otherwise strictly first person, activating an emote allows a player to move their camera so that they can view their emote. Or peak around corners, as the case may be.

As Call of Duty gamer MrTheRevertz pointed out, the advantages these emotes grant are enormous. The most damaging is the “Sitting bull” emote, that makes the player crouch and triggers a third-person point of view indefinitely. Fortunately, only players who purchased the deluxe edition version of the game appear to have access to the Sitting Bull.

Other players can still use the “Point” and “Fist bump” gestures, and while they both have lengthy animations, they will return the player to first person once they’re complete. Call of Duty developer Treyarch took to Reddit to say that they’re aware of the situation, and to explain their solution.

We’re currently working on an update that creates two systems for Gestures – the default system that is in the game now, and a competitive version that disables free look and applies different camera settings to prevent using it to see around corners. The default system will be used in parts of the game where corner peeking won’t affect gameplay balance (like the staging area of Blackout), and the competitive version will be used in modes where a more restrictive camera system is needed. We want players to always have fun with Gestures as intended, but never at the expense of fair gameplay!

If you’re concerned that other players will use the emotes against you but don’t want to stoop to their level, you can still play other game modes that are too fast-paced for the emotes. Hopefully, the fix will appear soon.