Editor's take: Multiplayer gaming is about fair fights, not shortcuts. But cheaters keep buying their wins, ruining it for everyone else. Epic Games is cracking down hard because cheating isn't just unfair – it's a threat to the whole game. Sorry, losers. Cheating doesn't pay.

Epic Games recently announced a new lawsuit targeting developers of Fortnite cheating tools. The company is going after an individual who created software that lets players see through walls and use auto-aim. Epic shared the update on its ongoing battle via X, emphasizing that creating and distributing cheats violates the game's terms of service and must be stopped.

Epic filed the lawsuit in its home state of North Carolina against Ediz Atas. Known online as "Sincey Cheats" and "Vanta Cheats," Atas has developed, maintained, and sold Fortnite cheating software since January 2023. Epic said his products gave players an unfair advantage and breached Fortnite's end-user license agreement. Epic is seeking damages from Atas and his partners, along with attorney's fees and other legal costs.

🚨 An update on our fight against cheating in Fortnite



We filed a new lawsuit against an individual who developed and sold cheating software that helped players see through walls and auto aim. We're also going after people who helped sell this software.



Creating and selling… – Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) June 10, 2025

The company claims that the cheating software bypasses its anti-cheat system and undermines Fortnite's long-term business. Honest players forced to compete against cheaters are more likely to stop playing and buying in-game content, causing damages and losses to the company.

Atas went to extreme lengths to profit from his cheating business. He even tried to block Epic's efforts to remove videos promoting the software, posing as an Epic representative in emails to YouTube in an attempt to reverse DMCA takedown requests. According to the lawsuit, his actions forced Epic to issue tens of thousands of Fortnite bans since 2022 – over 15,000 of them in the US alone.

Atas didn't act alone. According to the lawsuit, at least five partners helped manage the business, selling Sincey Cheats and Vanta Cheats software to Fortnite players through various websites and encrypted messaging platforms like Discord and Telegram.

Epic has recently intensified its legal fight against Fortnite cheaters, pursuing not just software developers but also esports players caught using cheats. The company has forced some players to publicly apologize and return prize money, sending a clear message: cheaters don't get paid – at least not when Epic is involved.