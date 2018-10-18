What just happened? Spotify's latest update, rolling out now on Android and iOS, borrows a key feature from streaming music pioneer Pandora. It also introduces streamlined navigation and personalized search, tangible improvements to what many already consider to be the best streaming service on the market.

Spotify is rolling out a major update for its paid Premium tier that further improves on the popular streaming service.

Streamlined navigation and personalized search make it easier for people to quickly find content, whether they know what they’re looking for or want to explore something new. If it’s the latter, the Top Genres section at the top of the screen is said to be a great place to start.

The biggest new feature coming to Spotify, however, is called Endless Artist Radio. Similar in concept to the exploration feature that helped popularize Pandora, Endless Artist Radio allows a subscriber to build a playlist based on a specific musician or song. The feature offers an “endless listening stream” that’s updated regularly and can even be downloaded and played offline.

It’s been a busy week for Spotify as the streaming music leader recently released a new smartwatch app for Wear OS devices and announced a partnership with DistroKid to help artists distribute their music on other platforms.

Spotify’s Premium tier updates are rolling out now to Android and iOS subscribers around the globe.