The big picture: Facebook has lost at least half a dozen high-profile executives in the last year that came aboard as a result of acquisitions. While it's not unsurprising that founders may not agree with a new owners' vision, the fact that so many people have departed in such a short period is telling.

Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe is the latest executive to leave Facebook. Iribe, who joined the social network when it acquired Oculus in 2014, announced his departure on Monday.

Iribe said this will be the first real break he’s taken in over 20 years. He’ll use the time to “recharge, reflect and be creative,” adding that he’s excited about the next chapter.

According to TechCrunch, Iribe’s departure comes as a result of an internal shake-up last week that involved the cancellation of the PC-powered Rift 2 virtual reality headset. The source said Iribe and Facebook’s executive team had “fundamentally different views on the future of Oculus that grew deeper over time” and Iribe wasn’t interested in a “race to the bottom.”

Fellow Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey departed Facebook in March 2017. In a recent interview with CNBC, Luckey said it wasn’t his choice to leave.

Other key figures that joined Facebook via acquisition, including WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum and Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, walked away earlier this year. Clashes over future plans were reportedly involved in both departures.