Samsung has been working on quite a few interesting projects lately. Foldable smartphones, graphene batteries, and in-display cameras are just a few examples of the tech Samsung is reportedly developing behind the scenes.

Now, as reported by The Korea Herald, Samsung has confirmed that it's creating yet another innovative piece of hardware: laptops with foldable displays. "Like foldable smartphones, Samsung is collaborating with display makers to develop laptops with foldable displays that will not just simply fold in and out but create new value and user experience, amid the changing market trends for laptops," said Samsung executive Lee Min-cheol in a statement.

It's not entirely clear what market trends Min-cheol is referring to in his statement. Laptops haven't changed that much in recent years; at least, not in terms of form factor or physical capabilities (detachable screens are probably the most notable change we've seen).

However, a full-sized notebook with a folding screen would certainly shake things up. Whether or not that change is necessary or practical remains to be seen, though.

That's not to say there wouldn't be any benefits to owning such a device, of course. Portability would obviously be a major selling point, and while laptops probably won't be pocket-sized for a while, folding screens could certainly make them easier to store in smaller bags and suitcases.

Regardless, for now, all of this is mere speculation. All we know is that Samsung is working on folding-screen laptops - we don't know what the end result might look like, nor do we know when (or indeed if) such a product will arrive.