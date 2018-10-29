In brief: In late September, Google said it was adding a number of new features to its core Search product, including a rebranded version of the Google Feed called Discover. Now, it’s rolling out to mobile devices in the US on both Android and iOS.

Loading up Google’s homepage on mobile devices (google.com) will show a feed of cards below the search box, just like the Android and iOS Google app. Most of the cards are related to news, entertainment, and sports, and are personalized using your search history and preferences. Each one includes the name of the article, a brief extract, a cover image, published date, and the site where it originated.

Each card features a topic header alongside a Discover star icon, which brings up related articles when selected. You can also use the menu in the top right corner to dismiss it, confirm you’re not interested in the subject, or block it from appearing in the Discover feed again. An option at the bottom-right corner of the card, meanwhile, lets you select whether you want to see more or less of a particular topic.

Another new Search feature, Google Lens, which lets you scan sections of images and use them for a new search, also rolled out last week.

The Discover feed is available on any Android or iOS device and displays on any mobile browser, including Safari and Chrome. No word yet when it will reach those outside of the US, but it should expand overseas sooner rather than later.