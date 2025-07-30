Facepalm: Google released the Pixel 6a in 2022 as a mid-range variant of the Pixel 6 smartphone line. The device was initially praised for its so-called "flagship-level" performance and features, though it's now clear that the phone is far from perfect.

A new Pixel 6a caught fire, even after Google released a crippling software update intended to limit the device's lithium-ion battery charge level. A Reddit user recently shared his harrowing experience, explaining that the phone essentially began to melt overnight.

The user was woken up by a "horrible" smell and a loud noise, only to discover that the phone was already on fire. He managed to yank it off the nightstand by its charging cord and throw it to the floor, but still had to deal with burning bedsheets and a sore throat caused by smoke from the device. Judging by the photos shared online, the battery fire destroyed a significant portion of the phone.

According to Android Authority, this marks the fifth reported Pixel 6a fire in the past 12 months. In response to growing concerns, Google recently launched a Battery Performance Program specifically for this model. The program limits battery capacity and charging performance after 400 full recharge cycles. Google confirmed that the throttling update was introduced to reduce the risk of a potential battery overheating issue.

The first four incidents occurred before the release of the aforementioned software update, but the latest device caught fire even after its owner had installed the Android patch. This suggests that Google's update is insufficient to fully resolve the overheating issue, leaving users at risk despite a noticeable reduction in battery performance.

Google is offering a battery replacement program for affected Pixel 6a devices, but only in select countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, India, and the United Kingdom. The company says the program will eventually expand to additional territories, including Australia and other European countries like France.

Unfortunately, the Reddit user whose Pixel 6a caught fire lives in a region without officially supported repair centers. Google reportedly told the user that battery replacement was merely "recommended," offering little assistance in terms of a practical solution.

Mountain View has been dealing with battery-related issues across multiple Pixel models for months, with the problem first surfacing in the Pixel 4a. Now, even recent models are affected, prompting Google to release updates that gradually limit maximum charge levels in an effort to prevent overheating.

At this point, the issue appears systemic rather than coincidental. Customers are increasingly questioning whether Google is using substandard batteries in its Pixel phones – and whether the company overlooked the potential overheating hazard for years.