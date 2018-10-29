Why it matters: Back in September, Sony said it would become the next company to release a miniature version of a retro console. When the Japanese gaming giant announced the PlayStation Classic, it also revealed five of its 20 preloaded games. Now, the full list of titles has been unveiled.

Fans of the original PlayStation were slightly underwhelmed last month when they found out five of the Classic’s games: Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms. While legends such as FF and Tekken are included, the absence of other famous titles left many disappointed.

With the full list of 20 games now revealed, those who loved the first PlayStation when it released back in 1994 might find the mini version more compelling.

Possibly the most desired game of all will be on the tiny console: Metal Gear Solid. Other favorites such as the original Grand Theft Auto, Syphon Filter, and Resident Evil Director’s Cut appear on the upcoming machine.

You can see the full list at the bottom of the page. It’s a fairly strong mix of different genres, though it’s sad that some of the most memorable games never made it. I personally would have loved to see Driver and Dino Crisis included, and I’m surprised Wipeout isn’t there.

The PlayStation Classic will cost $100 when it arrives on December 3—the same date it launched 24 years ago. It comes with two original-style, wired PS1 controllers for local multiplayer with compatible titles, a USB cable, and an HDMI cable.

Full list of PlayStation Classic games:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms