It's no secret that fans of Blizzard's Warcraft RTS franchise have been eagerly waiting for even the slightest hint about a potential sequel for years now.

And it isn't hard to see why - the last Warcraft game to release (not including World of Warcraft) was Warcraft 3, and that hit stores way back in 2002. It was arguably the most well-known and well-received entry in the franchise, and nowadays it's considered a classic in the RTS genre.

If you count yourself among the previously-mentioned fans who have been holding out for word about Warcraft 4, you're still out of luck. However, that doesn't mean there's no good news; on the contrary. At Blizzcon 2018 today, Blizzard unveiled Warcraft 3: Reforged, a complete remaster of the original game.

Everything from Warcraft 3's lighting and textures to character models and animations have been completely revamped while retaining the game's cartoonish aesthetic. You can watch the full gameplay trailer above for a taste of what's to come.

Blizzard hasn't revealed whether or not Warcraft 3: Reforged will launch with any new gameplay tweaks or features, but fans can look forward to an overhauled UI, remastered maps, and a new 4K resolution option.

We don't know precisely when the remaster will be available, but Blizzard says it'll come out sometime in 2019. If you want to throw your money at the developer in the meantime, you can pre-order the game's $29.99 Standard Edition, or shell out some extra cash for the "Spoils of War Edition" which comes in at $39.99.

The latter will include a Meat Wagon mount for your World of Warcraft characters, a Hearthstone card back, four Heroes of the Storm characters, and "other goodies" that have yet to be disclosed.