Why it matters: Huawei’s recent Mate 20 Pro has been getting rave review thanks to its numerous features and cutting-edge hardware, but it looks like this is another flagship to launch with problems—at least in some units. A number of users have reported that the phones are experiencing green-tinted light bleed around the edges.

The issue is especially severe in dark environments and when the Mate 20 Pro has a dark background, which can make the entire display glow a spooky green color. While there has been no official statement from the company itself, a Huawei UK Community Forum Manager has blamed the problem on the device’s curved screen and said it only appears under certain conditions. They did add, however, that users should take the handset to a customer service center if the color cast affects normal use.

The Mate 20 Pro uses an industry-leading flexible OLED screen featuring special design curved edges for an enhanced visual experience and holding comfort. This may lead to slight discoloration when viewed from different angles. In extremely dim lighting conditions, when the screen brightness is too low, or when using dark wallpapers, these differences can be exaggerated. If the color cast affects your normal use, take your phone to an authorized Customer service Center for assistance.

The excuse doesn’t seem very convincing, especially as not every Huawei Mate 20 Pro owner is reporting the issue. Some say the problem is with the glue used to attach the screens, while others claim only the OLED panels made by LG are affected, while the ones from BOE are okay.

According to GSMArena, Huawei Finland's Director of Marketing and Communications has admitted that the company has been investigating the green tinge, and that in Finland, consumers can swap affected devices for a new phone, no questions asked.

With its triple camera setup, 7nm Kirin 980 processor, teardrop notch, and competitive price, the Mate 20 Pro is one of the most impressive Android phones of 2018. Sadly, neither it nor the Mate 20 are coming to the US, though you can buy international variants from certain retail sites. Hopefully, they won’t come with a green hue.