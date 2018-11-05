In brief: Epic's new partnership with the NFL is a brilliant way for gamers to express their football fandom in Fortnite and an even better way for Epic and the NFL to rake in additional revenue. It could also be a sign of things to come as other sports tie-ins suddenly seem much more likely.

Epic Games has come up with yet another way to seemingly print money at will. The developer on Monday inked a partnership with the National Football League to bring officially licensed outfits to the Battle Royale Item Shop.

NFL team outfits will be available to purchase from November 9. Gamers will be able to select a jersey from any of the league’s 32 teams and customize it with a number from 1-99. Outfits will be available as both male and female characters and once you buy a uniform, you can change teams and numbers before each match.

Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer at the NFL, said the partnership represents a great opportunity for millions of NFL fans who are Fortnite players to express their fandom inside the game while at the same time exposing their brand to countless others.

According to ESPN, you’ll purchase NFL team outfits using V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency. Expect to pay the equivalent of around $15 for an NFL uniform.

Epic’s deal with the NFL paves the way for other lucrative sports tie-ins. I imagine a lot of gamers would be interested in outfitting their characters with NBA, NHL or MLB attire.