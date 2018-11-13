Something to look forward to: PUBG had signed a deal with Microsoft to keep Battlegrounds exclusive to Xbox One for a year. Now that year is up, and the studio has announced that the title will be coming to PlayStation 4 just in time for the holidays.

When PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was ported to the Xbox One last year, PlayStation fans wondered if the game would be coming to their favorite console. Neither PUBG Corp nor Sony announced any plans for a PS4 version of the game. However, back in September, the Korean rating board leaked a rating for the PlayStation 4 version of the game indicating a port was in the works.

As it happens, the leak has now been confirmed by Sony and PUBG Corp.

“Today we are thrilled to unveil the exciting announcement that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4!” Development Project Manager Joon H. Choi said in a PlayStation blog post. “Bringing PUBG to the PS4 has been an ambitious project for us, and we are beyond thrilled to finally be sharing this news with the world.”

The port will be loyal to the original PC version of the game and will leave nothing out. Players will have access to all the maps and features available in the other versions of the title. Additionally, PS4 Pro owners will be able to take advantage of HDR support.

There is one feature that could be missing though. Choi did not indicate that the game would support crossplay. If Sony were allowing it, you could probably safely bet that PUBG would have play that up in the announcement. So it doesn’t look promising for those hoping to go up against their buddies who have been playing on Xbox for a year.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is slated for a December 7 launch, and pre-orders went live today. Sony is offering some extra content to entice early buyers including a Nathan Drake skin, a backpack replicating Ellie’s from The Last of Us, and a PUBG avatar/theme combo.

There will be four editions offered. The Disc Edition and Looter’s Edition are just physical and digital versions (respectively) of the base game and will sell for $40. The Survivor’s Edition is $60 and includes the Survival Pass: Vikendi; 2,300 G-Coin Pack; and 20,000 BP. The Champion’s Edition is the same as the Survivor's but bumps the G-Coin up to 6,000. It will sell for $90.