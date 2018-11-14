What just happened? Complexity Gaming, one of the longest-running eSports clubs in the country, has announced it is partnering with WinStar World Casino and Resort, one of the largest casinos in the world. The move marks the first time that a US eSports organization has teamed up with a casino as an official sponsor.

Complexity Gaming, which saw Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones buy a majority stake in the organization last year, will receive a number of benefits from the deal. Its players will have access to WinStar’s resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, including the hotel, golf courses and concerts. They’ll also make appearances at the 600,000 square foot casino and other events, and WinStar has the option of hosting biannual boot camps where players can train in preparation for upcoming tournaments. There’ll also be meet-and-greets where they can mingle with fans.

“The high-energy and competitive nature of esports aligns with our focus on creating unique, high-energy gaming and entertainment experiences for our patrons,” said Jack Parkinson, WinStar general manager. “compLexity’s forward-thinking and innovative approach to one of the fastest growing genres of mainstream entertainment is a natural fit as we look toward remaining at the forefront of the gaming industry.”

In a press release announcing the deal, it’s noted that eSports is the fastest growing segment of media and entertainment. And while the largest demographic is made up of ages between 18 to 34, older audiences are being drawn in, with almost one in three eSports viewers now aged between of 35 and 54.

In September, the Dallas Cowboys announced WinStar as the Official Casino of the Dallas Cowboys, making it the first-ever NFL team to announce an official casino designation.

Across its 15-year history, Complexity Gaming has won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles, making it one of the most successful eSports organizations in the US.