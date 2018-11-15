What just happened? Black Friday starts early at T-Mobile as the nation's third largest wireless carrier is offering significant savings on several of the hottest handsets of 2018. Take note of the fine print, however, as you'll need to trade in an eligible device and open a new line of service to score most of the deals.

T-Mobile isn’t waiting until next week to drop its Black Friday deals. You’ll be able to take advantage of the disruptive carrier’s promotions starting this Friday, November 16. Here’s what you can expect.

You can get a OnePlus 6T, LG G7 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy S8, T-Mobile Revvel 2 or Samsung Galaxy S9 for free. Optionally, you can save up to $750 off the Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active or LG V40 ThinQ.

The new iPhone XR is also listed on T-Mobile’s “Magenta Friday” deals page but is noticeably absent in the press release.

The catch, if you want to call it that, is that you have to open an additional line and trade in an eligible device to qualify for one of the aforementioned deals. Furthermore, the phones are only free after you receive a full complement of monthly bill credits. In some cases, that could take three full years.

Other deals include a buy one, get one half off offer on the Samsung Galaxy Watch or Samsung Gear S3 after 24 monthly bill credits. Other smartwatches can be had at up to $200 off retail when you buy the first at full price. If you’re looking for some audio-minded stocking stuffers, perhaps the following deals may be of interest: