Rumor mill: It has been three and a half years since the last iteration in the Mortal Kombat franchise was released. Although several studios and publishers have worked on the series, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment are the most recent, and there has not been any word of a new entry from either. However, according to one voice actor, something could be announced soon.

Jose Eduardo Garza Escudero (aka Lalo Garza) posted a tweet last week that indicated Mortal Kombat 11 could be in the works. Garza does voice work dubbing game scripts into Spanish. He had apparently been offered a position on the Spanish-localization crew Pink Noise for the next Mortal Kombat game.

He was supposed to provide voice talent for the characters Kung Lao and Scorpion. However, sometime later the localization company informed him that those characters had been pulled from the game. Frustrated the Mexican actor took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

The Twitter-translated tweet reads:

“I finally confirmed that the "pros" @PINKNOISEloc decided to remove my characters from #MortalKombatXI. How sad that a company that I wanted to end up making decisions that affect both you, consumers. Goodbye Kung Lao and Reptile.”

Someone accused him of "unprofessionally" leaking information, but he claimed he had not signed any confidentiality agreements. He also later clarified that he was not sure if the title was going to be “MKXI, MK10.5, MKXYZ, or whatever.” Garza claims all he knows for sure is that the offer to dub those two characters was taken off the table for him.

At this point, it is only a rumor as Warner Bros has not indicated that another game is in the works. However, NetherRealm has been on a consistent rhythm alternating between Injustice (a DC Comics fighting game) and Mortal Kombat for its last four games. Injustice 2 was the latest, so continuing the pattern would put a new MK game being released in the spring of 2019.

Tapping localization talent right about now would seem to fall in with that scheduling, but we’ll just have to wait and see.