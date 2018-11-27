The big picture: The 2018 holiday shopping season is in full swing. With a lucrative Turkey Five already in the books, there's little evidence to suggest retailers won't clean up in the coming weeks.

Cyber Monday 2018 was expected to be massive for online retailers and, well, consumers didn’t disappoint.

Amazon today announced that Cyber Monday was its single biggest shopping day as more products were ordered yesterday than any other day in the company’s history. During the Turkey Five, the five shopping days starting with Thanksgiving Day and running through Cyber Monday, shoppers in the US ordered more than 180 million items from Amazon.

By comparison, Prime members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Amazon’s annual Prime Day event this past summer.

Amazon said the best-selling products on its website during Cyber Monday included the Echo Dot, the AncestryDNA genetic testing kit, Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices, Jenga, Becoming by Michelle Obama and Instant Pot DUO60 – 6 Quart.

Online spending in the US reached $7.9 billion on Cyber Monday, topping Adobe’s prediction of $7.8 billion. The record-setting day helped push total monthly spending to $58.52 billion. According to Adobe, top-selling products on Cyber Monday included Fingerlings, L.O.L Surprise, Nintendo Switch, laptops and LG televisions.

