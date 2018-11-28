Bottom line: Sales of Nintendo's Switch remain strong in its second holiday season, thanks in part to a solid line-up of games. Discussion regarding the competition is already turning to next-gen systems but Nintendo will be able to ride the Switch for several more years.

Nintendo from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday recorded more than $250 million in sales according to the company’s own internal calculations.

With the performance, the Switch became the fastest-selling Nintendo console in US history during Turkey Five. It also catapulted the Switch to its best-selling week ever in the States.

Nintendo’s Switch was also ranked among the top five selling products during the five-day span according to Adobe.

Nintendo said Switch hardware sales were up 115 percent from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday compared to the same period a year ago. Total US hardware sales, which include the Switch, the 3DS family of systems and Nintendo’s retro mini consoles, increased 45 percent during the same period year-over-year.

Lifetime sales of the Switch in the US have now passed 8.2 million units while the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition have surpassed 2.0 million and 2.5 million units sold, respectively.

On the software side, Super Mario Party passed lifetime sales of one million units in the US, becoming the fifth first-party Switch game to do so in the US, joining The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey.

Lead image courtesy Pexels