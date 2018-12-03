In brief: Google is first out of the gate in the annual year-in-review category, taking a look back at favorites from 2018 before turning the page to a new year. Expect similar lists from Apple, YouTube and others in the coming weeks.

Google on Monday announced its Google Play Best of 2018 Award winners, highlighting the year’s top apps, games, movies, TV shows, books and more. The tech giant for the first time also added a Fan Favorite category, allowing users to support their most beloved candidates across a variety of categories.

The Best App of 2018 award goes to Drops, a language-learning app that drills useful vocabulary into your memory via minimalist illustrations and micro-games. The top game of the year was PUBG Mobile and in the movie category, superhero flicks dominated with four of the top five films including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok and Deadpool 2.

The Walking Dead, Riverdale, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash and PAW Patrol topped the charts in the television category while the top five eBooks included Fire and Fury, The Outsider, Fear, 12 Rules for Life and Girl, Wash Your Face. Things looked similar in the audiobook category as 12 Rules for Life, Girl, Wash Your Face, Fear, Becoming and The Outsider led the way, in that order.

In the new Fan Favorites section, PUBG Mobile, YouTube TV and Avengers: Infinity War beat out all others in the game, app and movie categories, respectively.

Google on its awards page has more granular lists to comb through should you want to dig deeper.