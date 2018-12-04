In context: Microsoft is going on the offensive against Google now more than ever if recent findings are anything to go by. Earlier today, it was revealed that Microsoft is working on a new Chromium web browser to replace Edge and compete more directly with Chrome and Firefox.

Now, Petri reports that Microsoft is working on yet another lightweight iteration of Windows, similar to Windows 10 S and RT; both of which are stripped-down versions of the full-fat desktop Windows 10 experience.

This new Windows OS, simply called "Lite" for now, could directly take on Google's own minimalist Chrome OS.

Though the website believes Microsoft is targeting "Chromebooks" with this OS, it is not clear whether Petri is referring to the devices themselves, or merely their users. The latter seems more likely, as Microsoft probably won't be able to convince Google to implement a competing company's OS in its devices.

...there's a good chance that Microsoft's in-dev OS won't use Windows branding at all.

Despite referring to the OS as Windows 10 Lite, Petri says there's a good chance that Microsoft's in-dev OS won't use Windows branding at all. That doesn't necessarily mean it won't share features with Windows 10, but it could have an entirely different look and feel.

If true, that would be a pretty big gamble on Microsoft's part. Windows is a brand name that even the least tech-savvy people out there are likely familiar with. Successfully departing from that comfortable norm would require Microsoft to display quite a bit of marketing finesse.

Aside from a potential aesthetic shift, Windows 10 Lite will differ from Windows 10 by only running Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps and Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Windows 10 Lite will also be "always connected," lightweight in terms of resource consumption, and offer near-instant boot times.

Will Windows 10 Lite make its way to Microsoft's Surface laptops?

In other words, the OS will probably not target gamers or professionals, who tend to want full control over which apps they install, as well as their machine's connectivity.

If we were to speculate, we'd say this OS is most likely being designed to appeal to those who need only the basics from their systems, such as word processing, entertainment apps like Netflix or Hulu, and web browsing.

We'll be keeping our eye on this mystery OS as more information comes to light during the coming months. Petri says Microsoft's Build 2019 conference will likely be where the company announces its latest project to the public.