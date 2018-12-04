In brief: Microsoft’s Edge browser has been around for three years now, and while it's seen plenty of improvements during that time, it still holds only a tiny percentage of the market. As such, the Redmond firm is building a Chromium-based replacement.

First reported by Windows Central, Microsoft is reportedly preparing to move its default Windows 10 browser’s rendering engine from EdgeHTML to the open source Chromium base used by the likes of Google Chrome and Opera.

The new browser is reported to use the codename ‘Anaheim,’ though it's unknown if the final product will stick with the Edge name or go with something different. Whether the user interface will change is also unclear.

It’s thought that Edge’s continuing web compatibility, instability, and performance issues prompted the move. With Edge’s market share at just 4.2 percent and Chrome’s closer to 66 percent, it’s not surprising that Microsoft wants a product that's closer to Google’s popular browser.

There were already indications that this was coming. Last month brought news that Google and Microsoft are working together to build an ARM-compatible version of Chrome for Windows 10.

According to The Verge, Microsoft will announce its plans for Anaheim as early as this week, while the finished version is expected to be rolled out in the first half of next year.

Whether Anaheim will drag people away from Chrome, Firefox, etc. remains to be seen. But most agree that the company needed to do something to improve Windows 10’s default browser.

