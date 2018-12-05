A hot potato: Public perception of Facebook has shifted over the course of 2018 but that hasn't had too much of an impact on internal spirits... or has it? Next year's results could be even more telling.

Facebook’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year is reflected in the latest edition of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list.

The social media giant fell from first place in last year’s annual employees’ choice round-up to seventh. Facebook still earned an overall rating of 4.5 stars but was beat out by other tech firms including LinkedIn, Procore Technologies and Zoom Video Communications.

Facebook also managed to earn top honors in 2011 and 2013.

It could have been worse for Facebook. Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain tells The Washington Post that most of the criticism of Facebook has been external, noting that “we just don’t see as many employees impacted by it as you might have thought.”

That narrative could soon change, however, if recent rumblings of internal tensions are accurate.

Other tech giants in the top 50 include Google at #8, Salesforce in 11th place, Adobe at #30, Microsoft in the 34th position, Nvidia at 36, Blizzard Entertainment at 42 and SpaceX at 48.

This year’s top spot goes to Bain & Company, a management consultancy with 57 offices in 37 countries around the globe that calls Boston home.

Image courtesy Rawpixel.com, Shutterstock