Bottom line: A quick web search on how to disable motion smoothing for your TV’s brand should provide the necessary steps to disable this (mostly annoying) feature.

Tom Cruise is doing his part to make your movie-watching experience the best it can be (and promote his latest film).

In a PSA recently published on Twitter, Cruise and Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie tackle the soap opera effect. This annoyance is the result of a feature that comes enabled by default on many modern TVs.

I’m taking a quick break from filming to tell you the best way to watch Mission: Impossible Fallout (or any movie you love) at home. pic.twitter.com/oW2eTm1IUA — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 4, 2018



Further complicating the matter is the fact that different brands have different names for what amounts to motion smoothing or motion interpolation. While some consumers may realize that something is “off” with how their TV is working, they don’t know that it’s controlled by a simple setting that can be disabled.

Motion interpolation involves the creation of artificial frames that are strategically inserted between real frames to make animation feel more fluid and to counter motion blur. It works alright on some content, like sports, but can totally ruin the effect of 24 fps content such as Hollywood movies.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.