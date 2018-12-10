Bottom line: Owners of aging iPhones in need of a new battery have just three weeks remaining to take advantage of Apple's discounted battery replacement program. Come 2019, replacement batteries will be significantly more expensive.

Time is running out to score a discounted iPhone battery replacement through Apple.

The Cupertino-based tech giant launched its discounted battery replacement program last December after it was discovered that older iPhones were throttling CPU performance in order to prolong the life of said devices. The fact that Apple never told customers about the practice led some to conclude that it was a form of planned obsolescence, a claim the company vehemently denied.

To make amends with angry customers and preserve its public image, Apple lowered the price of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements to $29. The discounted pricing, valid for iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, runs through December 31, 2018. After that date, the price will go up to $49 for the aforementioned devices with the exception of the iPhone X which will command $69.

iPhones that are still under warranty or are covered by AppleCare+ have a $0 battery replacement fee.

You can check the health of your iPhone battery by navigating to Settings -> Battery -> Battery Health. To initiate a battery replacement claim, visit Apple’s support website. Note that if your phone has any damage that impairs the replacement of the battery like a cracked screen, that will need to be fixed before the battery can be replaced.