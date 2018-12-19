If you play Minecraft on console regularly, hopefully it's on the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4, because we have some unfortunate news for last-gen Minecraft players.

As of yesterday, Minecraft's Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 3 versions have officially received their last update, which is patch 1.83. This probably won't come as a surprise to those who have been following Minecraft news for some time; Microsoft made it clear earlier this year that the game would be losing development support on last-gen consoles.

Still, even if there was prior warning, this news will likely disappoint Minecraft fans who have been unwilling or unable to upgrade to the latest consoles. It seems even 4J Games -- the team responsible for maintaining Minecraft's legacy versions -- is saddened by the news.

On Twitter, the company posted an image of some of their Wii U, Xbox 360, PS3, and PS Vita development kits, adding that the team members have been getting nostalgic as they pack up the devices.

There's a spark of good news mixed in with all the bad, though. The last legacy update is a fairly substantial one - it's a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed "Mash-up Pack," which contains over 40 player skins based on characters from the classic Tim Burton movie, as well as a similarly-themed custom world "full of redstone puzzles" for players to explore.