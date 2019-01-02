Why it matters: There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s smartphones, and one of the dark horses could be Sony’s Xperia XZ4. Judging from a leaked AnTuTu benchmarking score, the handset is going to be quite the powerhouse.

Spotted by GizChina, the Snapdragon 855-sporting Xperia XZ4 scored 395,721 on the popular benchmarking platform. What’s interesting is that other phones using the same upcoming chip have averaged around 360,000 points on Antutu.

Back in November, more leaked numbers put the Snapdragon 855—then thought to be called the 8150—ahead of Apple’s A12 Bionic chip (around 355,596 in the iPhone XS) and Huawei’s Kirin 980 found in the Mate 20 Pro (305,437). All three chips are built on the 7nm FinFET process.

In addition to featuring the Snapdragon 855, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to come with a 4000mAh battery, up to 256GB of expandable storage, 6GB/8GB of RAM, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and Android 9.1 Pie. It appears that we can expect three camera lenses on the back, and this will be one Android phone that doesn’t have any form of a notch. It might also boast an in-display fingerprint reader.

Having the highest benchmark doesn’t guarantee the Xperia XZ4 will be a fantastic device, and the final version might not score so high, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see how it stacks up against the rest of 2019’s flagships.

Sony will be hosting a press conference at CES on January 7, so we might see the Xperia XZ4, along with some mid- and lower-end handsets, unveiled next Monday.