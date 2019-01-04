Something to look forward to: With consumers tired of smartphones that are hard to differentiate from their predecessors, the industry is exploring new and innovative design ideas, one of which is the foldable handset. What we’ve seen of this technology so far hasn’t exactly impressed, but a leaked video purportedly showing Xiaomi’s version looks promising.

The clip comes from reliable leaker Evan Blass, who says it allegedly shows a product from Xiaomi. He does add that he can’t speak for its authenticity, adding that it could be “a gadget porn deepfake.” The phone's software appears snappy, and it has a double-fold design that lets both sides seamlessly fold back, transitioning its shape from small tablet to phone.

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 3 January 2019

The device certainly looks a lot better than the chunky, unresponsive FlexPai that was shown off by Chinese company Royole late last year, so here’s hoping it’s the real deal. We’ve also seen Samsung’s Infinity Flex Display, which has a clamshell-style folding design.

This is the "world's first foldable screen phone" released by Rouyu Technology, which will use the Snapdragon 8150 processor, but its design is very rough, just to seize the "first", this is a futures product. pic.twitter.com/M0v9o2z0Bw — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2018

There’s always the chance that the phone in the video is some kind of early prototype model. It would be interesting to know more details, such as the specs and whether the panels switch off when they’re folded backward. The other important element is the price: the technology that goes into foldable devices makes them expensive, with Samsung’s Galaxy F rumored to cost up to $2000.

Xiaomi is one of several companies said to be working on a foldable phone, joining the likes of Samsung, LG, Oppo, and Huawei, but even if it is working on a device, there’s no guarantee this is it.