Bottom line: Winlator demonstrated impressive performance while emulating Windows games on an Android phone a year ago, and at least two Chinese mobile device manufacturers are developing alternatives with similar results. As hardware like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally bring PC gaming to handhelds, PC gaming on phones and tablets might not be far behind.

RedMagic is set to launch its 10S Pro gaming-focused Android smartphone next week on June 5 (the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2). While the mobile device's US countdown page only outlines basic hardware specs, its Chinese store page mentions a pre-installed Windows emulator for playing PC games.

Details are scarce, but a machine translation of the marketing materials suggests that a post-launch over-the-air update will enable playing numerous titles from Steam and the Epic Games Store without streaming. Users probably shouldn't expect Steam Deck-level performance, however, as Sea of Thieves and the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot are the only games RedMagic mentions explicitly, claiming that the latter achieves 90 frames per second.

Tomb Raider was also one of the titles shown running on Xiaomi's Pad 6S Pro tablet when the company announced in January that it was developing a Windows-to-Android emulator. The three-layer virtualization tool, called the WinPlay Engine, supports Steam, minimizes GPU performance loss to 2.9 percent, and is currently in beta. Xiaomi also demonstrated smooth performance in Need For Speed: Most Wanted 2012, indicating a focus on playing older AAA games.

While RedMagic's emulator is currently only associated with one high-end phone, WinPlay might eventually support multiple Android devices, potentially competing with WinLator. WinLator demonstrations from last year showcased playable framerates in more demanding titles, such as Fallout 4 and Crysis Warhead.

However, the emulator only supported DRM-free games and involved a complex startup process. Xiaomi's and RedMagic's solutions appear simpler and could become attractive if they support Steam and Epic Games DRM. For those worried about touch screen controls, all three emulation methods support controllers, mice, and keyboards. The RedMagic phone can also connect to a monitor for a more traditional desktop experience.

The RedMagic 10S Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 2,688 x 1,216 pixel resolution, and a 7,050mAh battery. Although US pricing is unclear, offerings in China start at 5,000 yuan (about $695) for a configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.