What just happened? Apple may have popularized the wireless earbud but it is companies like Klipsch that are now pushing the envelope. The American audio specialist is bringing several of its new creations to CES next week including the T5 True Wireless Headphones.

Klipsch’s latest feature patented oval ear tips to create a solid seal for noise isolation, improved bass and comfort. Battery life is rated at eight hours but it’s the included charging case that really has people jazzed up.

Most wireless earbud charging cases are, well, quite utilitarian in nature. Klipsch’s case for the T5 True Wireless has style. Gizmodo likens it to a fancy Zippo lighter and I have to agree, it does indeed resemble that. Perhaps Klipsch could strike up an unlikely partnership with the lighter maker to license the brand and its design for future cases? That’s probably wishful thinking at best, but hey, you never know.

Unfortunately, not much else is known about the T5 True Wireless at this time. Gizmodo claims the battery case offers an additional 24 hours of listening time although I wasn’t able to independently confirm that in any marketing material or on Klipsch’s website.

We’ll learn more come next week. If you’re at the show, feel free to stop by Klipsch’s booth (#13529) for a closer look and perhaps a listen. Either way, look for them to ship sometime this spring.