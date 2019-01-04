Bottom line: Apple’s second generation Mac Pro wowed onlookers with its unique cylindrical design when it launched in 2013. More than five years on, we’re still seeing it being emulated. The design doesn't really lend itself to upgrades but is aesthetically pleasing enough that some will be willing to look past that shortcoming.

Asus is the latest to do so with its upcoming Mini PC ProArt PA90. This Windows machine for content creators features a 9th generation Intel Core processor, an Intel Z930 motherboard with support for up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, Nvidia Quadro P4000 or P2000 graphics and room for three storage drives: two M.2 PCIe SSDs and one 2.5-inch drive.

Other goodies include a pair of Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, four USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB ports, four DisplayPort connections, an RJ45 LAN port, external Wi-Fi antenna connections and more. There’s even a retractable roof that automatically lifts open when CPU temps climb past 80C to let in up to 38 percent more airflow.

The system measures 176mm (6.92 inches) x 176mm (6.92 inches) x 365mm (14.37 inches) and tips the scales at 5.8kg (12.78 pounds).

Asus says the Mini PC ProArt PA90 will be available in the coming months. Pricing and configurations will be announced at launch, we’re told.