Through the looking glass: Harley-Davidson's first electric bike will be far more expensive than the competition. Will brand loyalty and heritage be enough to convince riders to pony up the extra funds for an electrified Harley?

It’s been nearly four and a half years since Harley-Davidson unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire. Later this year, you’ll finally be able to get your hands on one.

Harley-Davidson on Monday at CES 2019 announced pricing and pre-order availability for its first production bike. The 2020 LiveWire starts at $29,799 and can be pre-ordered from US dealers as of writing. Deliveries are expected to take place this fall; additional markets will follow at a later date, we’re told.

Just like traditional EVs, LiveWire can produce 100 percent of its rated torque the instant the throttle is called upon. This helps propel the bike from 0-60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. Range is estimated at 110 miles on urban roads.

Because it’s all electric, there’s no clutch or gear shifting to fool with, a fact that simplifies operation for new riders. Harley says the LiveWire will produce a "futuristic" new signature sound as it accelerates and gains speed.

Harley-Davidson has also partnered with Panasonic Automotive to equip its new bike with cellular technology. Through HD-Connect, users can view information about the status of their motorcycle including battery usage and available range as well as get service reminders and notifications if their bike is moved or tampered with.

Those interested in placing a pre-order are encouraged to head over to Harley’s website or visit their local dealer.