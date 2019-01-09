TechSpot asks: Cases and screen protectors were prevalent in the earlier days of smartphones but have seemingly fallen out of favor with some users as of late. TechSpot asks: do you still use a case or screen protector on your phone?

OtterBox is partnering with cover glass provider Corning on a new class of screen protectors. Together, they’ll soon introduce the Amplify line of glass screen protectors for smartphones and tablets.

Corning, makers of Gorilla Glass, has been in business for 168 years. Needless to say, they know a thing or two about making glass.

The company developed a hardened glass formula in the 1960s but never brought it to market. In the mid-2000s, Steve Jobs reached out to Corning for a cover glass for the first iPhone. CEO Wendell Weeks and company used the old tech as the backbone for the glass that would be used on the iPhone and well, the rest is history.

Corning is widely considered to be the leader in cover glass technology. Its products are ubiquitous across the industry. Its latest offering, Gorilla Glass 6, can be found on some of the most cutting-edge smartphones including the Oppo F9.

OtterBox said the Amplify line will be launching soon for iPhone, Galaxy and other leading smartphones. No word yet on pricing although we can probably expect to hear more at Mobile World Congress, if not sooner.

Lead image courtesy Nor Gal via Shutterstock