What just happened? Samsung is reportedly moving up the introduction of its Galaxy S10 and foldable smartphone by a full week in order to get the jump on Huawei. We've seen Samsung make similar scheduling changes in the past to beat Apple to the punch with its H2 launches so this development isn't too uncharacteristic.

Samsung isn’t waiting until Mobile World Congress to share its next Galaxy phones. The South Korean electronics giant will instead showcase its 10th anniversary flagship smartphone line-up – and a fully functional foldable smartphone – at events in London and San Francisco on February 20, sources familiar with the matter tell The Wall Street Journal.

Samsung has since confirmed the event. In the US, it'll be held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco at 11:00 a.m. Pacific.

The publication noted in November that Samsung would be adding a larger screen and more cameras to the Galaxy S10. Three variants of the phone will reportedly launch in March ahead of a fourth version sporting 5G capabilities later in the spring.

Sammy’s foldable smartphone, rumored to be called the Galaxy Fold, the Fold or the Galaxy F, could arrive as early as April although nothing is set in stone at this time.

Sources say Samsung moved up the reveal date due to Huawei’s plans to introduce a competing foldable smartphone at Mobile World Congress later in the month.

Samsung’s mobile business could use a jolt. According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung’s smartphone shipments dropped 13 percent in the three-month period ending September 30, 2018, compared to the same period a year earlier. The smartphone industry as a whole experienced a decline of only eight percent.