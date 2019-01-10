Destiny is arguably one of the most popular video game franchises out there. It has millions of players, several expansions (some better than others), but controversy has always followed it around.

Many players have criticized both Destiny 1 and 2 for their monetization systems, and a subset of those players placed the blame for these issues on the Destiny series' publisher, Activision.

While it's difficult to say how accurate that belief is, it was lent some credence today. Destiny developer Bungie (Best known for its work on the Halo series) has made the decision to split off from Activision, taking the Destiny franchise with it.

There could have been any number of reasons for this parting-of-the-ways, but we wouldn't be surprised if some of the theories Activision's detractors have come up with proved to be true - perhaps the publisher was exerting too much control over Destiny's development, and Bungie finally grew tired of it.

Indeed, sources close to the situation (who spoke to Kotaku editor Jason Schreier anonymously) say that's precisely what occurred. According to Schreier, employees "cheered and popped champagne," having "long grown sick" of putting up with Activision when the news was announced during a team meeting today.

We don't know what the future holds for Destiny, and Bungie as a whole, but we're certainly looking forward to finding out.