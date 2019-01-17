Rumor mill: If the high prices of Nvidia's latest RTX GPUs are getting you down, a recent report from Videocardz may perk you back up. According to the outlet's sources, Nvidia may be working on a new, cheaper Turing-based card without RTX features - the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

When Nvidia revealed its RTX GPUs at Gamescom in 2018, the reception was mixed, to say the least. On the one hand, many were excited about the possibility of real-time ray tracing in games.

On the other hand, a large number of Nvidia fans were alarmed at the astronomically-high price tags the company attached to its latest hardware. Early Founder's Edition and board partner RTX 2080 Tis cost around $1100 each.

Furthermore, as we noted in our Battlefield V RTX benchmarks, using Nvidia's ray tracing features can cause gaming performance to take a major nosedive (a later patch did improve the situation, however).

Regardless of the specifics, one thing's certain: a large portion of Nvidia's audience is simply unwilling or unable to pay such high premiums for modern hardware; especially given the hit-or-miss performance of real-time ray tracing. Those customers just want better framerates, and couldn't care less about being an early RTX adopter.

Fortunately, Nvidia may just have a solution. According to an encouraging report from Videocardz, the GPU giant could be working on a Turing-based GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

In theory, the 1660 Ti will feature a nice jump in performance over some of the company's cheaper Pascal cards, but without RTX features and the premium price tag associated with them.

Apparently, the 1660 Ti (the name is "not yet fully confirmed") will feature a TU116 graphics processor, 1536 CUDA Cores, 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a 192-bit memory bus.

We don't know when (or indeed if) the GTX 1660 Ti will launch, but we'll update you if we learn anything new. In the meantime, despite the fact that Videocardz has three separate sources who have confirmed this information, you should still treat it as a rumor.

With luck, Nvidia itself may pull back the curtain on this mystery GPU in the coming months.