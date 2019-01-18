In brief: We know that free-to-play games and battle royale titles generate a lot of cash, but is that amount decreasing? No, quite the opposite. A new report reveals that industry leader Fortnite earned $2.4 billion last year, “the most annual revenue of any game in history.” Fellow BR title PUBG did pretty well, too, amassing over $1 billion in digital revenue.

SuperData’s annual year in review notes that Fortnite’s influence helped push digital games revenue up 11 percent across mobile, PC, and console last year, reaching a total of $109.8 billion. The mobile platform led the way, bringing in $61.3 billion, followed by the PC’s contribution of $35.7 billion and console’s $12.7 billion.

Free-to-play console games also got a massive boost in 2018, with revenue jumping 458 percent to $88 billion. That figure represents 80 percent of all digital games revenue.

Sitting behind Fortnite on the highest earning FtP list is Dungeon Fighter Online ($1.5 billion), League of Legends ($1.4 billion), and Pokemon Go ($1.3 billion).

While it can’t match free-to-play, digital premium games’ revenue was also up last year, rising 10 percent to $17.8 billion. Despite living in the shadow of Fortnite, which Netflix just called a big competitor, PUBG was the top earner here, making 19 percent more than it did during 2017.

PUBG beat the likes of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 by generating $1.028 billion—a number that doesn’t include money from the mobile version, which would have pushed its total earnings even higher. Check out the full top ten list below.

1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Bluehole - $1.028 billion

2. FIFA 18, Electronic Arts - $790 million

3. Grand Theft Auto V, Take-Two Interactive - $628 million

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, Activision Blizzard - $612 million

5. Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two Interactive - $516 million

6. Call of Duty: WWII, Activision Blizzard - $506 million

7. FIFA 19, Electronic Arts - $482 million

8. Monster Hunter: World, Capcom - $467 million

9. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft - $440 million

10. Overwatch, Activision Blizzard - $429 million