The big picture: Windows 10 Mobile has been on life support for years and while we can't say that it's a surprise to see support winding down, it's an important development nevertheless. One can't help but wonder what could have been if Microsoft had made a few different decisions with its mobile strategy.

Microsoft revealed in 2016 that its mobile OS wouldn’t be a priority that year and in late 2017, executives reiterated that stance. Since that time, the company has only committed to releasing security updates and bug fixes.

Soon, those will be coming to an end as well and Windows 10 Mobile will officially be laid to rest.

In a recent update on its lifecycle FAQ, Microsoft revealed that it’ll end free support for all Windows 10 Mobile products including Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise on December 10, 2019. Third parties or paid support programs may provide ongoing support, we’re told, but these won’t be publically provided updates.

Microsoft ended support for Windows Phone 8.1 on July 11, 2017.

The latest release of Windows 10 Mobile, version 1709, launched in October 2017 for most phones. Lumia 640 and 640 XL phones, however, were only supported through version 1703 and will see support ended on June 11, 2019, we’re told.

You can still use your Windows 10 Mobile device after official support ends but it’s not recommended. Instead, Microsoft suggests moving to a supported Android or iOS device for your mobile needs.

Lead image courtesy Roman Pyshchyk via Shutterstock