Although the company has made a few controversial decisions in the past, one thing Microsoft can't be accused of is ignoring the needs of those with physical or mental disabilities.

A few months back, Microsoft launched its Xbox Adaptive Controller, a device tailored towards those with limited motor skills, allowing them to play games they otherwise wouldn't be able to.

The controller is -- according to first-hand reports -- fantastic on its own, but it truly shines when used in conjunction with other accessibility-oriented controllers, such as joysticks and dials.

Now, Microsoft is doubling down on its commitment to the disabled by developing "Code Jumper," a "physical" programming language designed for blind or visually impaired children. Code Jumper allows users to connect physical blocks together to trigger different commands and construct functional programs.

Obviously, Code Jumper is limited in its practicality - there are only so many commands you could possibly attach to physical objects before it becomes overly complex. However, as a means to teach blind children the basics of coding, it seems like a fantastic idea.

Through a partnership with the American Printing House for the Blind, Microsoft plans to begin distributing Code Jumper kits throughout the Americas, the UK, and India sometime this year.