Bottom line: Sony's miniature PlayStation Classic can be made to be far more capable if you're willing to void the warranty and modify the console's stock software. BleemSync 1.0 is still in beta; if you can wait for version 1.1, its creators advise doing so.

Sony’s PlayStation Classic is a far more attractive proposition following last month’s significant price cut (it’s even cheaper today) but if you need an additional reason to buy and aren’t afraid of a little modding, the release of BleemSync 1.0 may be just what the doctor ordered.

BleemSync is a modding tool for the PlayStation Classic. With it, you can add your own games to the console and perhaps more importantly, emulate other consoles.

BleemSync 1.0 is still technically a public beta so don’t be surprised if you experience the occasional hiccup. In announcing the release on Reddit, a member of the development team said they’re still having some issues with the power limiter.

As always, keep in mind that any mods you perform are done so at your own risk. You’ll no doubt void your console’s warranty by tinkering with the firmware and could easily brick the system if something goes awry.

If you understand the risks and want to proceed, head over to Mod My Classic to grab the necessary files. The team also has video tutorials covering installation and how to use the software.