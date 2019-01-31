Whether you're a fan of Sony's PlayStation 4 or not, it's hard to deny that the platform's "PlayStation Plus" (PS Plus) subscription is a pretty decent value.

In addition to the typical online play features that most console subscription services offer, PS Plus also gives its users access to a monthly rotation of free games, and well as exclusive discounts.

However, perhaps more important than both of those features is the free 10GB of cloud storage Sony gives its customers. That storage space is primarily used for game save backups, and for particularly hardcore gamers, it's an invaluable asset that prevents lost progress.

Unfortunately, 10GB of storage isn't much, particularly with how bloated many modern game save files can get. That's why Sony has opted to boost the cloud storage capacity it offers to its Plus customers from 10GB to 100GB.

...Sony has opted to boost the cloud storage capacity it offers to its Plus customers from 10GB to 100GB.

That is obviously a massive increase, but it's also worth noting that Sony's cloud storage services still seem to lag behind Microsoft's. Whereas Sony effectively places a limit on the number of game saves users can store in the cloud (even if that limit is much higher now), Microsoft says it does not. To quote the Xbox One FAQ:

"On Xbox One, each game is provided storage. As a user's game library grows, so does their cloud storage, and an Xbox Live Gold subscription isn’t required. This gives Xbox One users unlimited cloud storage based on their library size."

In addition to extra cloud storage space, Sony is also updating its line-up of free games beginning on February 5. The new line-up will include the first season of stealth-action title Hitman, medieval slash-em-up For Honor, as well as a few lesser-known titles like Rogue Aces and Gunhouse.