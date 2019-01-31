Why it matters: Outside of Black Friday, it's rare to find deals this good on quality components. If you're in the market for some new PC accessories, head over and check out what Amazon has on offer. But hurry, as the deals expire soon.

Amazon occasionally runs one-day sales on goods from popular PC accessory makers. Today is one of those days.

For the next 15 hours or so, Amazon is offering deep price cuts on nearly 20 Logitech products in its Deal of the Day section. Discounts range from 28 percent off to a sizable 69 percent off.

Need a new mouse? Perhaps the Logitech MX Master at only $49.99 (half off) will be of interest. Or maybe you fancy something a bit more portable, like the Logitech M510 wireless mouse at just $14.24 (64 percent off) in your choice of black, red or blue color schemes.

If it’s a headset you’re after, the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum looks like a solid deal at $99.99. Optionally, the Logitech G430 can be had for just $29.99 while the Logitech G230 commands slightly less cash at $24.99.

Logitech’s high-end surround sound system, the Z906, is also part of Amazon’s sale, coming in at $199.99 after discount. If you’ve been eyeing a quality surround sound system for your PC, now may be time to pull the trigger.