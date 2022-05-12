Reviewers Liked

  • Even better active noise cancellation
  • Pairs with two devices at the same time
  • More balanced, tighter sound An app you'll actually want to use
  • Light and comfortable
  • 30-hour battery life

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Design is very plasticky for $400
  • No major upgrades over 1000XM4
  • More expensive than the M4
  • Occasional audio issues on macOS
  • Quite pricey at launch
  • Don't fold away completely