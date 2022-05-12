Sony WH-1000XM5
Price: $398
The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the big upgrade we’ve been waiting for from Sony’s flagship wireless headphones. The new design and AI makes the noise-canceling stronger while the ambient listening mode is splendidly natural. Audio quality is impeccable too – whether you want to listen to intricate classical music or a rocking action movie, these headphones can do it all.-- As reviewed by IGN
92
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$398
Reviewers Liked
- Even better active noise cancellation
- Pairs with two devices at the same time
- More balanced, tighter sound An app you'll actually want to use
- Light and comfortable
- 30-hour battery life
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Design is very plasticky for $400
- No major upgrades over 1000XM4
- More expensive than the M4
- Occasional audio issues on macOS
- Quite pricey at launch
- Don't fold away completely