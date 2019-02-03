Something to look forward to: According to a bucket-load of sources, a new free-to-play battle royale set in the Titanfall universe by the name of 'Apex Legends' will launch very soon. Surprisingly, Apex Legends will ditch the Titan mechs that give the series its namesake.

The game was all but confirmed when Titanfall fans noticed that playapex.com redirected to Electronic Arts’ homepage. Like the previous Titanfall games Apex is developed by Respawn and published by EA, according to Esports journalist Rod Breslau who cites discussions with gaming influencers who were flown to Los Angeles to test out the game over the weekend.

Breslau revealed on Twitter that the game will arrive on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and support up to 60 players per server playing solo or in groups of up to three. Rather than Titans, the gameplay will revolve around “heroes with unique abilities,” which will be separated into classes based on skills.

It’s unclear what improvements, if any, have been made to characters or game mechanics from Titanfall 2. According to an anonymous source that spoke with Kotaku, “it plays like Titanfall mixed with Overwatch and Blackout from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”

To stay free, Apex Legends will rely on purely cosmetic microtransactions and loot boxes.

While we’ll have to wait until Monday (if the rumors are accurate) to discover if a Titanfall 3 is still in the works, it seems quite likely it is. Apex Legends seems to have the Titanfall name attached for now, but it still seems quite separate. Plus, it’s been over two years since Titanfall 2 was released which is a long time for such a large studio to be developing a simple battle royale game.

After the success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and subsequently Fortnite, there’s been no shortage of other franchises that have jumped on the battle royale bus, such as Black Ops 4 and Battlefield V. In all likelihood Apex Legends will be another fun and free battle royale, just with a light Titanfall sprinkling.