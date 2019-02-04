The big picture: Capcom turned in impressive results for the last half of 2018 thanks largely in part to the continued success of Monster Hunter: World. Things are looking bright in 2019 as well due to the early success of the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Capcom in its most recent earnings period set a new record for profit, the company has revealed.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2018, net sales increased to 61,270 million yen ($557 million), a 28.3 percent increase year-over-year. Operating income, meanwhile, soared 92.0 percent to 13,461 million yen ($122 million) while ordinary income rose to 13,539 million yen (123 million), up 90.7 percent.

It’s the highest profit level for the end of a third quarter in Capcom’s history.

Capcom attributed much of its good fortune to the continued success of Monster Hunter: World, the hit action role-playing game that debuted in January 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before finding its way to Windows PC in August.

To date, Capcom has shipped more than 10 million units of the game, the most for any single title in the company’s nearly 40-year history.

Monster Hunter: World wasn’t the only contributor, however, as Capcom said others like Mega Man 11 and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection also performed well.

The record-setting results won’t change Capcom’s current fiscal year outlook which was revealed on May 8, 2018.