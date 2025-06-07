Something to look forward to: This year's Summer Game Fest presentation ended with a reveal trailer for Resident Evil Requiem, which Capcom confirmed is the ninth mainline title in the long-running survival horror game series. Details on the upcoming title are scant, but it is set to launch on PC and current-generation consoles in a few months.

Capcom has not yet revealed gameplay details for Resident Evil Requiem, as the initial trailer focuses on the story, characters, and locations. The game's scenario appears to draw heavily from the franchise's history, likely to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Resident Evil's 1996 release.

Much of the trailer highlights the ruins of Raccoon City, suggesting that players will revisit the setting of the series' first three entries. Brief shots clearly show the decayed remains of the city's police station – where much of Resident Evil 2 and 3 took place – with layouts that appear nearly identical to those in the 2019 and 2020 remakes.

Another shot depicts the city's deserted landscape, featuring a crater at its center left by the missile that destroyed the town following the events of RE3. Additionally, the game's protagonist is FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of one of the main characters from Resident Evil Outbreak, an online multiplayer spin-off released for the PlayStation 2 in 2003.

The game's website mentions technological advancements, suggesting it will showcase the next evolution of Capcom's RE Engine. This graphics engine debuted in 2017 with Resident Evil 7, which was known for its impressive level of realism and surprisingly fast performance.

However, more recent titles using the engine, such as Dragon's Dogma II and the enormously successful Monster Hunter Wilds, are far more demanding, in part due to their massive open-world environments.

Capcom's shift toward open-world games has led some to speculate that the next Resident Evil title might adopt a similar gameplay structure, representing a stark contrast to the franchise's traditional preference for isolated locations. A ruined city would provide a fitting backdrop for such a radical change, but it's difficult to say what Capcom has planned.

Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27 on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles.